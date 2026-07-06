WATCH: Just Days Before Ashadhi Wari, Floodwaters Swamp Pune’s Alandi; All Four Bridges Shut | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered flooding in the Indrayani River at Alandi, forcing the authorities to close all four bridges in the temple town ahead of the annual Ashadhi Wari. The rising water level has also disrupted preparations for the departure of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's Palkhi, as thousands of Warkaris have already gathered in Alandi.

Heavy rain over the past two days across Maval and the dam catchment areas has led to a sharp rise in the river's water level. The Indrayani is flowing in spate, with water submerging both river ghats and reaching above the Shani Temple area.

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Four Bridges Connecting Alandi Are Closed…

Water has also entered the Siddhabet and Mauli Bagh areas. As a precaution, cows and calves from the local goshala have been shifted to a safer place. Temporary changing tents set up for devotees at the Indrayani Ghat have been washed away, while shopkeepers along the riverbank have started moving their goods to safer locations.

The Alandi Municipal Council has temporarily closed all four bridges over the Indrayani River for public safety. Water has already flowed over three bridges, while the water level has begun rising on the fourth bridge as well.

Problem For Ashadhi Wari?

Police personnel and municipal staff have been deployed near the river and are urging people not to enter the riverbed or approach the riverbank. The administration has also appealed to citizens not to cross the closed bridges or enter restricted areas.

Madhav Khandekar, Chief Officer of the Alandi Municipal Council, urged residents and devotees to cooperate with the administration, avoid believing rumours and follow only official instructions.

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The flooding comes as Pune district remains under a Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has warned of very heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The annual Ashadhi Wari is set to begin this week, with Sant Tukaram Maharaj's Palkhi scheduled to leave Dehu on Tuesday, July 7, followed by Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's Palkhi from Alandi on Wednesday, July 8. Lakhs of devotees are expected to participate in the pilgrimage to Pandharpur, and authorities are closely monitoring the weather, river levels and crowd management arrangements.