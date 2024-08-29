From The Campus: What’s Next After Graduation? Mumbai Students Opine On Postgraduate Courses

Representative Image | Freepik

Soon after graduation, the question of "What's next?" looms in students' minds. The journey from student to professional often requires more than just a bachelor’s degree. In some cases, for students to hone their skills, they require even more extensive learning than what is given in an undergraduate degree. This pushes many students to pursue a postgraduation degree.

In a common trend, postgraduate studies now offer more than just traditional master’s degrees, with options like highly specialised programs and PG diplomas. Some of these courses include an MA in Data Science, a PG Diploma in Digital Marketing, an MA in Artificial Intelligence, an MA in Cybersecurity, a PG Diploma in Environmental Management, an MA in Public Health (MPH), and many more.

These opportunities have created a plethora of options for many students. However, it can be a difficult task for students to pick which degree suits them better.

Students Opine

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) reached out to students enrolled in Master's and PG Diploma courses to understand how and why this path is popular among the new generations.

Rahul Belgaokar, a student of Master’s in computer applications, said, “ I chose Master's as I felt unfulfilled by the education I received in my bachelor's degree and wanted to pursue more focused topics that would benefit me.”

He also mentioned, “Apart from the obvious salary bumps, it helps in advancing careers, gaining deeper understanding, and making connections in the field or helping change the field altogether.”

Arihant Marlewar, who has done a Master’s in public health, says that a master’s degree helps him stand out in a crowded job market. “As a public health professional, we have better opportunities in the government sector and in the private sector, and the job market is growing faster,” he said.

Sagar Kulkarni, who is currently pursuing an MBA, had a multitude of reasons for his decision. He stated, “A master’s degree helps me fast-track my career trajectory. It gave me a welcome break from corporate life, and it brought the invaluable experience of peer learning through classroom discussions and debates, which developed my perspective.”

He also said, “The return on investment (ROI) of the program for me is not about the next three to five years, but a more fulfilling career throughout my life.”

Noting that many foreign colleges require a four year bachelor's degree, Jeet Patankar, a PG Diploma student, said, “Since my BCA was a 3 year course, I needed to do something for the 4th year as a cautious step for future studies.”

He also mentioned that a PG diploma was a more cost-effective way for him to learn a specific specialisation and said, “In BCA, I heavily resonated with the topic of cyber security, and without having to go through huge fees and an extra year of study, a Post Graduate Diploma seemed like the perfect decision, and it is a decision I do not regret.”

Sophiya Mary Benjamin, who is pursuing a PG Diploma in Bioinformatics, said that it allowed her to learn new skills that are required in an increasingly innovative job market. “The diploma allows me to quickly gain essential computational skills that are increasingly important in biological research. I’m particularly interested in stem cell research, and the bioinformatics tools I’m learning now will be invaluable when I pursue my master's in that field,” she said.

She also mentioned the time flexibility and duration a PG diploma offers, saying, “The one-year duration is incredibly advantageous; it’s a compact, intensive program that quickly builds expertise without the extended commitment of a two year master’s degree.”

“This timeline gives me the flexibility to explore different research avenues, refine my interests, and carefully select the best university for my master’s, ensuring that I’m aligning my education with the right institution and program to support my long-term aspirations,” she added.

As the students continue to navigate their educational interests, it comes down to personal choice if an individual should pursue a postgraduate degree.

(The author of this article is a Campus Reporter at The Free Press Journal.)