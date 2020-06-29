From Sunil Shinde to Aadesh Bandekar: Shiv Sena likely to nominate senior leaders to state legislative council from Governor’s quota

After simmering discontent over “outsiders” and relative newcomers being preferred over loyalists, the Shiv Sena may finally nominate some from the old guard to the state legislative council from the Governor’s quota.

Significantly, this may include Sunil Shinde, who as an MLA from Worli, had made way for Yuva Sena chief and environment minister Aditya Thackeray to contest from his seat. Shinde’s nomination will send a message to the Sena faithful that any “sacrifices” for the party or its leadership will be rewarded.

“The Shiv Sena may get four of the 12 seats from the Governor’s quota. But the number of contenders is huge. Shinde’s name seems to be certain as a reward for him relinquishing his seat for Aaditya,” a senior Shiv Sena leader told The Free Press Journal. Shinde is also one of Aaditya’s constituency managers.