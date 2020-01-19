From Gulzar to Anil Ambani: Mumbai Marathon 2020 was a star-studded event

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 kicked off at 5:15 AM on Sunday with over 55,000 runners from across the globe taking part. It is the largest marathon in the continent, and with a prize pool of $ 405,000, it is also the richest race in India.

On Sunday, the runners ranged from athletes to amateurs, and similar to every year, also included a healthy dose of celebrities.

Amid the steady stream of people running towards the finish line, some faces were more familiar than others.

From Tiger Shroff to Anil Ambani, here is a list of people spotted at Asia's largest mass participation sporting event.

1. Anil Ambani, one of the top businessmen in India cleared his Sunday schedule to be at the marathon. Sporting shorts and a tee-shirt, he was seen sweating it out on the road.

2. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who is known for his fitness regime is the face of the Marathon. He was spotted on stage dancing and interacting with the runners and cheering them on.