From Gulzar to Anil Ambani: Mumbai Marathon 2020 was a star-studded event

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 kicked off at 5:15 AM on Sunday with over 55,000 runners from across the globe taking part. It is the largest marathon in the continent, and with a prize pool of $ 405,000, it is also the richest race in India.
On Sunday, the runners ranged from athletes to amateurs, and similar to every year, also included a healthy dose of celebrities.
Amid the steady stream of people running towards the finish line, some faces were more familiar than others.
From Tiger Shroff to Anil Ambani, here is a list of people spotted at Asia's largest mass participation sporting event.
1. Anil Ambani, one of the top businessmen in India cleared his Sunday schedule to be at the marathon. Sporting shorts and a tee-shirt, he was seen sweating it out on the road.
2. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who is known for his fitness regime is the face of the Marathon. He was spotted on stage dancing and interacting with the runners and cheering them on.
As the race owner, Procam International, wrote on their website while announcing the fact that Shroff was to be the face of the Marathon, "No youth icon in the country embodies the ﬁtness ethic better than Tiger Shroff and no one connects to a young audience better".
3. Another individual well known for his enthusiasm for fitness is Milind Soman. He and his wife Ankita Konwar were also seen at the marathon.
The couple is known for their love of staying fit, Konwar had completed her first 10k marathon with Milind Soman in November 2015. More recently, she also posted a video on her Twitter handle that showed her running wearing a saree. In the video, Milind can also be seen running wearing a dhoti, along with another man running while pushing a pram.
The video’s caption read, “Determination matters, not attire 😊
Carrying a piece of #Assam wherever I maybe ❤️
Happy #bhogalibihu in advance! #Traditional”
4. Actor Rahul Bose also participated in the marathon.
5. Another noted personality spotted by the cameras at the marathon is the legendary filmmaker and lyricist Gulzar. Gulzar was photographed walking with children.
6. Cosmos Lagat of Kenya, the winner of the 16th Tata Mumbai Marathon ran this year as well.
