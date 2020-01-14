Watch: Milind Soman, wife Ankita Konwar wish fans 'Happy Bihu' in a unique way

The ever young and hot model turned runner Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar enjoy a huge following on social media, thanks to their dedication to fitness. While Milind has always had a space in everyone’s hearts, his wife Ankita is no less than a star. The 28-year-old keeps sharing glimpses of her fitness regime. Not just that, she is often painting the social media scene red with mushy pictures of her and Milind.

The Assamese beauty, on the occasion of Bihu, took to her Instagram to wish her followers. Ankita penned down a special message expressing her love for 'axomiya' culture and shared a video. In the video, Ankita and Milind can be seen running in a traditional Assamese ensemble. Milind can be seen wearing a dhoti and a t-shirt and his wife is draped in Muga Mekhela chador, a traditional Assamese saree.

She wrote, "My love for #axomiya culture started quite early 😊I was introduced to #bihudance at a really young age.(maybe 4)I remember loving that smell of #kopouful (an orchid we wear around our hair bun) in that April breeze, which was quite common considering almost every household had that orchid and it bloomed to its glory in April 😊Amazed by the colours of #mekhelasador woven with #mugasilk , #whitepat and #erisilk !!Since I loved #bihudance started loving the sound of all the instruments related to it like #dhul #pepa #gagana #hutuliThe festival of Bihu, especially #rongalibihu has always been so so close to my heart.The way people open their homes to groups of people in order to watch them perform their folk dance and hear them sing, the way we get into the spirit of sharing our home made snacks with each other and the pride and respect we feel for the culture that flows in us!I love the simplicity in these small things 💖I know #assam right now is not at it’s best to celebrate #bhugalibihu and it’s heartbreaking considering how joyful an occasion it is for each one of us!But I pray we find our way to normalcy. Normalcy - which is being exceptionally loving, which is loving our culture, our tradition.No matter where we are, a part of #axom is always with us!Love and positivity always!Wish you all a proud #bhugalibihu in advance!And yes I love running in my #muga #rihamekhela ❤️..#axomiyasuwali #mekhelasadorlove #bihu #northeast #northeastindia #proud #love #positivity #prayers 📸 @tyrannosaurus_1001"