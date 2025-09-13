From Dust To Dense Greenery: Seawoods’ 3,500-Tree Miyawaki Urban Forest Flourishes With Green Yatra & ONGC Support

Seawoods’ 3,500-tree Miyawaki forest transforms a once-barren patch into a thriving urban ecosystem | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Just three years ago, a barren, degraded patch near Sea Homes on Palm Beach Road, Seawoods, lay forgotten and exposed to heat and dust. Today, it is a flourishing 3,500-tree urban forest, thanks to a Miyawaki afforestation project led by Green Yatra with support from ONGC.

Rapid Growth Through Miyawaki Method

The project, completed in March 2022, has already achieved visible results. The once-vacant land now boasts dense greenery, with saplings of over 45 native species reaching 15–20 feet in just 18 months. The site has also created daily employment opportunities for local caretakers, while emerging as a biodiversity hotspot.

Community and Biodiversity Benefits

“When we started, it was hard to imagine this dusty plot turning green. Today, the forest is home to butterflies, pollinators, and several bird species. It feels like breathing fresh air in the middle of a concrete city,” said a Green Yatra project coordinator at the site.

Cooling Microclimate and Improving Air Quality

The Miyawaki method, known for its rapid growth and dense plantations, has not only cooled the microclimate but also improved air quality in the neighborhood. Residents say the change is both visible and inspiring.

Residents Appreciate the Green Transformation

“Every morning when I walk by, I hear bird calls that weren’t there before. This green cover has changed the feel of our community,” shared a Seawoods resident, pointing towards the thick canopy that now shades the area.

Part of a Larger Ecological Movement

For Green Yatra, this is part of a larger ecological movement. Across India, the NGO has created more than 160 Miyawaki forests, planting over 30 lakh native saplings and reclaiming 20 dumping and debris yards.

Collaborative Efforts for Urban Ecology

“Our goal is simple — restore degraded lands into thriving green havens. Projects like Sea Homes prove that community, corporates, and NGOs can come together to reverse ecological damage,” said a Green Yatra spokesperson, acknowledging ONGC’s CSR support and the dedication of local volunteers.

A Living Example of Urban Biodiversity

As the forest continues to grow, it stands as a living example of how urban spaces can be transformed into biodiversity-rich ecosystems.

