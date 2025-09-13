 From Dust To Dense Greenery: Seawoods’ 3,500-Tree Miyawaki Urban Forest Flourishes With Green Yatra & ONGC Support
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFrom Dust To Dense Greenery: Seawoods’ 3,500-Tree Miyawaki Urban Forest Flourishes With Green Yatra & ONGC Support

From Dust To Dense Greenery: Seawoods’ 3,500-Tree Miyawaki Urban Forest Flourishes With Green Yatra & ONGC Support

Just three years ago, a barren, degraded patch near Sea Homes on Palm Beach Road, Seawoods, lay forgotten and exposed to heat and dust. Today, it is a flourishing 3,500-tree urban forest, thanks to a Miyawaki afforestation project led by Green Yatra with support from ONGC.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Seawoods’ 3,500-tree Miyawaki forest transforms a once-barren patch into a thriving urban ecosystem | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Just three years ago, a barren, degraded patch near Sea Homes on Palm Beach Road, Seawoods, lay forgotten and exposed to heat and dust. Today, it is a flourishing 3,500-tree urban forest, thanks to a Miyawaki afforestation project led by Green Yatra with support from ONGC.

Rapid Growth Through Miyawaki Method

The project, completed in March 2022, has already achieved visible results. The once-vacant land now boasts dense greenery, with saplings of over 45 native species reaching 15–20 feet in just 18 months. The site has also created daily employment opportunities for local caretakers, while emerging as a biodiversity hotspot.

Community and Biodiversity Benefits

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Police Files Case Over AI-Generated Video By Congress On PM Modi, His Mother
Delhi Police Files Case Over AI-Generated Video By Congress On PM Modi, His Mother
UP Police Sub-Inspector Slaps Youth By Pulling His Hair In Bareilly; Suspended After VIDEO Of Misconduct Surfaces
UP Police Sub-Inspector Slaps Youth By Pulling His Hair In Bareilly; Suspended After VIDEO Of Misconduct Surfaces
Thane Crime: 18-Year-Old Boy Snatches Woman’s Phone In Ambivali After Asking For WhatsApp Help
Thane Crime: 18-Year-Old Boy Snatches Woman’s Phone In Ambivali After Asking For WhatsApp Help
From Dust To Dense Greenery: Seawoods’ 3,500-Tree Miyawaki Urban Forest Flourishes With Green Yatra & ONGC Support
From Dust To Dense Greenery: Seawoods’ 3,500-Tree Miyawaki Urban Forest Flourishes With Green Yatra & ONGC Support

“When we started, it was hard to imagine this dusty plot turning green. Today, the forest is home to butterflies, pollinators, and several bird species. It feels like breathing fresh air in the middle of a concrete city,” said a Green Yatra project coordinator at the site.

Cooling Microclimate and Improving Air Quality

The Miyawaki method, known for its rapid growth and dense plantations, has not only cooled the microclimate but also improved air quality in the neighborhood. Residents say the change is both visible and inspiring.

Residents Appreciate the Green Transformation

“Every morning when I walk by, I hear bird calls that weren’t there before. This green cover has changed the feel of our community,” shared a Seawoods resident, pointing towards the thick canopy that now shades the area.

Part of a Larger Ecological Movement

For Green Yatra, this is part of a larger ecological movement. Across India, the NGO has created more than 160 Miyawaki forests, planting over 30 lakh native saplings and reclaiming 20 dumping and debris yards.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Raises Concern Over CIDCO's Commercial Plan Over Wetlands And Mangroves
article-image

Collaborative Efforts for Urban Ecology

“Our goal is simple — restore degraded lands into thriving green havens. Projects like Sea Homes prove that community, corporates, and NGOs can come together to reverse ecological damage,” said a Green Yatra spokesperson, acknowledging ONGC’s CSR support and the dedication of local volunteers.

A Living Example of Urban Biodiversity

As the forest continues to grow, it stands as a living example of how urban spaces can be transformed into biodiversity-rich ecosystems.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Crime: 18-Year-Old Boy Snatches Woman’s Phone In Ambivali After Asking For WhatsApp Help

Thane Crime: 18-Year-Old Boy Snatches Woman’s Phone In Ambivali After Asking For WhatsApp Help

From Dust To Dense Greenery: Seawoods’ 3,500-Tree Miyawaki Urban Forest Flourishes With Green...

From Dust To Dense Greenery: Seawoods’ 3,500-Tree Miyawaki Urban Forest Flourishes With Green...

Mumbai News: 56-Year-Old Social Worker Pain-Free After Rare Brain Surgery For Trigeminal Neuralgia...

Mumbai News: 56-Year-Old Social Worker Pain-Free After Rare Brain Surgery For Trigeminal Neuralgia...

IN PICS: Heavy Traffic On Lower Parel Bridge After Elphinstone Bridge Closure In Mumbai

IN PICS: Heavy Traffic On Lower Parel Bridge After Elphinstone Bridge Closure In Mumbai

From Kidney Transplant To Global Podium: Mumbai’s 13-Year-Old Ishaan Anekar Shines At World...

From Kidney Transplant To Global Podium: Mumbai’s 13-Year-Old Ishaan Anekar Shines At World...