Fresh Controversy Erupts As CIDCO Seeks To Defer Conservation Reserve Status For DPS Flamingo Lake Over Bird Strike Assessment Near Navi Mumbai Airport | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A fresh controversy has erupted over the proposed protection of the DPS Flamingo Lake after the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) sought to defer granting Conservation Reserve status to the ecologically sensitive wetland. CIDCO cited an ongoing bird strike hazard assessment linked to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The issue came to light through CIDCO’s response to the Mangrove Cell, which had urged the planning authority to restore inter-tidal water channels connected to the 12- hectare lake to preserve its natural hydrology and ecological balance.

CIDCO stated that it has appointed Avisure, an international aviation and wildlife hazard assessment consultant, to study potential bird strike risks associated with wetlands around the airport zone.

Pending the assessment, Avisure suggested to CIDCO that declaration of the area as a Conservation Reserve, or the imposition of any irreversible restrictions, should be deferred. Relying on this, CIDCO has sought to delay the conservation of the lake.

NatConnect Foundation Director BN Kumar alleged that CIDCO was making another attempt to convert a biodiversity-rich wetland into a concrete jungle, particularly after delaying restoration of tidal water channels connected to the lake.

Kumar claimed that CIDCO had assigned an estimated real estate value of nearly ₹3,600 crore to the wetland parcel, strengthening fears among activists that developmental interests were taking precedence over ecological protection.

Environmentalists pointed out that the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) had earlier conducted a detailed study on bird strike concerns around the airport following apprehensions raised by Adani Airports.

According to the BNHS study, migratory birds fly at an altitude of around 50 metres between wetlands, while aircraft operate at substantially higher altitudes, reducing the possibility of dangerous intersections.

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The BNHS report had also warned that destruction of wetlands could worsen bird strike risks by forcing displaced birds to gather within airport zones.

Activists including Sandeep Sareen of the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society and Rekha Sankhala of the Save Flamingos and Mangroves Forum have urged the Maharashtra Government to reject CIDCO’s objections and immediately issue the long-pending Government Resolution granting Conservation Reserve status to the DPS Flamingo Lake.

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