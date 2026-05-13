Panvel Water Crisis: Proposed Water Conference Postponed Pending Meeting With CIDCO

Residents in Panvel continue to rely on costly private tankers amid worsening water shortages across Kharghar, Kamothe, and Taloja | Representative Image

Panvel, May 13: A proposed Water Conference scheduled to be held at Phadke Natyagruha on May 5 to address the worsening water crisis in Panvel has been postponed.

Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil said the conference would now be organised only after a meeting with CIDCO officials is held.

He assured that the conference would definitely take place before the municipal general body meeting scheduled later this month.

Residents continue to face severe water shortages

Large parts of the Panvel Municipal Corporation area, including Kharghar, Kamothe, and Taloja, continue to depend on water supplied by CIDCO. Residents in these areas have been facing severe shortages, forcing housing societies to spend lakhs of rupees every month on private water tankers.

According to local estimates, several residential societies in Kharghar and Roadpali are spending nearly Rs 5 lakh per month on tanker water supply. Villages under the municipal corporation limits are also facing acute water scarcity.

Mayor seeks meeting with CIDCO officials

“The purpose of the conference was to discuss ward-wise water conditions, tanker management, augmentation of water resources, recycling projects, and long-term planning. However, before holding the conference, CIDCO must clearly explain its present and future water supply plans and what immediate relief measures can be provided,” Mayor Nitin Patil said.

He added that a request for a meeting has already been sent to CIDCO officials and a formal letter has been issued, but the date for the meeting is yet to be finalised.

Also Watch:

The issue of water scarcity has become increasingly serious across Panvel, with residents and elected representatives demanding immediate and long-term solutions to address the growing crisis.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/