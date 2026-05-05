Panvel Opposition Leader Arvind Mhatre Calls 'Jan Morcha' On May 17 Over Severe Water Crisis

Arvind Mhatre announces protest in Kamothe over worsening water shortage in Panvel region | Facebook (Representational Image)

Panvel, May 5: Leader of Opposition in the Panvel Municipal Corporation, Arvind Pundalik Mhatre, has issued a formal notice announcing a peaceful protest against the worsening water crisis in the Panvel municipal region.

Protest planned over water shortage

The jan morcha is scheduled to be held on May 17 at 11 am at the water supply centre in Kamothe.

The notice has been addressed to top state leaders including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with senior administrative and police officials.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Mhatre said, “A severe water shortage has gripped 29 villages as well as the core Panvel municipal area. Citizens are receiving inadequate and irregular water supply, leading to immense hardship.”

Citizens facing daily hardship

He further added, “Women, senior citizens, students, and the general public are the worst affected. They are being forced to struggle daily for basic water needs.”

According to the notice, rapid urbanisation, rising population, new residential projects, and industrial expansion in the Panvel region have significantly increased demand, while the existing water supply system has remained insufficient.

“The current infrastructure is unable to meet the growing needs of the population. Immediate and concrete measures are required to resolve this crisis,” Mhatre stated.

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Call for urgent action

The protest has been called as a peaceful demonstration, while also serving as a legal prior intimation to authorities. Mhatre urged the administration to act swiftly, warning that continued inaction could further aggravate public distress.

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