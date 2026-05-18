Flamingo Fever In Navi Mumbai! Don't Miss Your Last Chance To Watch This Visual Spectacle, Complete Guide To Locations, Timings & Best Views | Images @Ashish Prajapati

Every year, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai witness one of nature’s most breathtaking spectacles as thousands of migratory flamingos arrive at the city’s wetlands, transforming vast stretches of mudflats and creeks into a dreamy pink paradise. This year too, massive flocks of flamingos have taken over the wetlands near the NRI Complex in Nerul and several parts of Navi Mumbai, leaving birdwatchers, photographers and nature lovers mesmerised.

The graceful birds were seen gathered across shallow waters and muddy creek beds. Stunning visuals and videos of the flamingos quickly went viral on social media, with locals flocking to the spots to witness the seasonal phenomenon before the birds begin their return migration.

The annual arrival of flamingos in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is considered one of the city’s most iconic wildlife events. Apart from offering a spectacular visual treat, the migration also highlights the ecological importance of preserving Mumbai’s wetlands, mangroves and coastal ecosystems.

Large groups of flamingos were spotted feeding, resting and moving gracefully across wetlands throughout Navi Mumbai, turning the region into what many visitors described as a “pink carpet.”

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Where To Spot Flamingos In Mumbai & Navi Mumbai:

If you are planning to catch the flamingo spectacle before the season ends, there are several popular spots around Mumbai and Navi Mumbai where the birds can be seen in large numbers.

One of the best places to spot flamingos is the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. It one of the most popular destinations for flamingo sightings and eco-tourism activities during migration season.

Visitors can also head to Karave Flamingo Point, a favourite among birdwatchers due to its easy accessibility and panoramic wetland views. Another hotspot is TS Chanakya Birding Point, where large flocks are often seen feeding near the mudflats.

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Best Time During The Day:

The best time to spot flamingos is usually around high tide. Experts suggest visiting nearly two hours before or after high tide, as the birds come closer to the mudflats to feed when the water slowly retreats.

For the clearest views and best photography opportunities, early mornings between 6 AM and 10 AM are considered ideal. During this time, the weather remains pleasant, the lighting is softer and the flamingos are usually more active across the wetlands.