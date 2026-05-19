Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Demolishes 2 Illegal RMC Plants Spread Across 3,700 Sq Metres In Turbhe

CIDCO carried out a major demolition drive against unauthorised RMC plants and structures in Turbhe’s Bonsari area |

Navi Mumbai, May 18: Two illegal Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants at Bonsari in Turbhe were razed by CIDCO’s Unauthorized Constructions Department after it was found that the structures had been erected without permission on more than 3,700 square metres of land.

Illegal plants demolished under MRTP Act

According to CIDCO officials, the demolition drive targeted the illegal structures and machinery at “M/s SRP RMC Plant” and “M/s Buildcon RMC Plant” located on Survey No. 203 at Bonsari village in Turbhe.

Illegal sheds, offices and plant machinery at both sites were demolished during the operation.

CIDCO surveyors had conducted site inspections in January and February 2026 and found that the two plants had been constructed without obtaining any development permission on approximately 3,700 to 3,750 square metres of land.

Following this, Bharat Thakur, Controller of Unauthorized Constructions (Turbhe) and designated officer, issued notices on March 5 under Section 53(1)(a) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 to Nitesh Shah of Buildcon RMC and Prince Verma of SRP Infrastructure.

Operators failed to submit documents

In compliance with Supreme Court directives, both plant operators were given an opportunity to present their case along with supporting documents during a personal hearing held on March 31.

However, they failed to submit any documents in support of their claims.

CIDCO later concluded that the plants and machinery had been illegally erected on government land and proceeded with demolition action on May 15.

During the operation, officials demolished two brick offices, two labour rooms, three mixers, one gravel machine and tin-sheet sheds belonging to Buildcon RMC.

At the SRP RMC plant, three sheet sheds, one container office, two tin sheds, one mixer machine and three tanks were demolished.

CIDCO warns against illegal construction

“The demolition was carried out strictly as per the provisions of the MRTP Act and after giving adequate opportunity to the concerned parties to present their case. CIDCO will continue taking stringent action against unauthorized constructions on its land in order to safeguard planned urban development,” a CIDCO official said.

The demolition drive was carried out using one Poklen machine, one JCB and two breakers, along with a workforce of 20 labourers and one supervisor.

The operation was conducted under the directions of Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde and under the guidance of the Chief Controller of Unauthorized Constructions (Navi Mumbai).

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To prevent any law and order issues during the action, officials and staff from CIDCO’s encroachment department, CIDCO police personnel, assistant security officers, security supervisors, guards, Maharashtra Security Force personnel and MSEDCL employees were deployed in large numbers.

CIDCO has warned that any attempt to carry out unauthorized construction on CIDCO-owned or acquired land in the Navi Mumbai notified area will invite similar strict legal action.

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