CIDCO Demolishes 5,804 Unauthorized Constructions Across 110 Hectares In Navi Mumbai Over Two Years | AI

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO has demolished 5,804 unauthorized constructions and encroachments spread across nearly 110 hectares of land in Navi Mumbai over the last two years, reclaiming large tracts of land for several upcoming infrastructure and development projects including Aerocity, Educity, Medicity, Logistic Park and Entertainment Arena.

Drives targeted KTLR Road

The large-scale anti-encroachment drives were carried out on lands earmarked for key projects such as the Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road (KTLR), Metro, International Corporate Park and NAINA developments. CIDCO officials said the reclaimed land would help ensure timely implementation of these ambitious projects and prevent further illegal occupation.

“CIDCO is committed to protecting public land and ensuring the planned, world-class development of Navi Mumbai. The large-scale removal of unauthorized structures reflects our unwavering resolve against illegal occupation. The reclaimed land represents an opportunity for transformative projects like Aerocity, Educity, Medicity, Logistic Park and Entertainment Arena that will shape the future of Navi Mumbai,” said CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal.

Notices served to encroachers; public notices issued via newspapers

According to CIDCO, the encroachment removal drives were intensified under the supervision of the Chief Vigilance Officer, with actions being carried out as per directions of the Supreme Court and Bombay High Court, along with provisions under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

Notices were served to encroachers before demolition action, while public notices were also issued through newspapers to create awareness among citizens.

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Cases registered against those involved in illegal debris dumping and soil theft

Officials said hundreds of eviction drives were conducted during the two-year period across Navi Mumbai and NAINA areas, leading to the removal of illegal structures and unauthorized hoardings. CIDCO also registered cases against dumper, truck, JCB and poclain operators involved in illegal debris dumping and soil theft on CIDCO-owned land.

As part of measures to prevent re-encroachment, CIDCO has undertaken wall compounding and fencing of reclaimed plots. In several cases, the land has also been prepared for auction and future utilisation.

In the KTLR project, hutments obstructing the proposed road alignment were removed in coordination with slum dwellers to clear the way for infrastructure development.

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