Kandivali Housing Society Seeks Board Of Administrators After 6 Of 7 Committee Members Resign, Causing Administrative Crisis

Kandivali Housing Society Seeks Board Of Administrators After 6 Of 7 Committee Members Resign | X @book_arcadia

Mumbai: Residents of a Kandivali-based housing society have approached the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies (R-South) Ward seeking the appointment of a Board of Administrators under Section 77A of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, alleging a “statutory collapse” of the managing committee following six of the seven committe member’s resignations.

Residents invoke Section 77A before Deputy Registrar

According to representations submitted by members of Shree Laxmi Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., the society’s managing committee allegedly lost quorum after the resignation of several committee members, leading to what residents described as an administrative crisis within the society.

In a detailed fact-sheet dated April 17, 2026, submitted before the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Kandivali (East), members stated that the collapse of the committee became evident during a Special General Body Meeting (SGM) held on March 29, 2026.

Section 77A allows appointing Board of Administrators

The residents have sought intervention under Section 77A of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960, which empowers the Registrar to remove or suspend a managing committee and appoint an authorised officer or Board of Administrators within the society members, in situations where the committee becomes non-functional, loses quorum, or fails to properly administer the affairs of the society.

The members have also requested that a member-led Board of Administrators be appointed temporarily to manage the affairs of the society until a properly elected committee is restored. The representations included a prioritised list of proposed administrators allegedly approved during the SGM.

Proposed administrator list approved at SGM

The submissions before the registrar further include copies of resignation letters, objections raised by the former chairman, rebuttal letters concerning an alleged withdrawal of resignations, and objections relating to notices issued for society meetings.

The members additionally alleged that despite a requisition signed by 40 society members, the secretary failed to allegedly convene a meeting. They stated that they were compelled to invoke Section 76 of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960, which deals with requisitioning and convening Special General Body Meetings when the managing committee fails to act on members’ requests.

Decisions become legally questionable without quorum

The residents further argued that the committee had suffered a “loss of quorum,” a situation arising when the number of committee members falls below the minimum strength required for lawful functioning. They contended that any decisions taken thereafter could become legally questionable.

Hemant Gunderia(67), a resident of the society, while speaking to FPJ said, “The society is having more senior Citizens, who are facing a life-safety crisis as the collapsed committee turn deaf ears to serious vital issues like repairs of lifts due to their alleged interest in Redevelopment of the society. We are unable to understand why is there no progress in the case by the Dy Registrar (R-South) Ward, this somehow shows the Indirect refusal to legal rights of members to appoint a Board of Administrators to do authorize emergency repairs has created a dangerous administrative vacuum. We now seek some interference by an Upper legal body so as to find out the status or the progress in the case.”

The members have urged the registrar’s office to take immediate action and appoint an administrative board to ensure the smooth functioning of the society pending resolution of the dispute.

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