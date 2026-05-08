Mira-Bhayandar Political Tension Erupts Over Repairs And Relocation Rumours Of Shivaji Maharaj Statue | File Pic

Political tension is rising in Mira-Bhayandar over the repairs and potential relocation of the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kashimira Chowk. BJP MLA Narendra Mehta has targetted Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on this issue.​He clarified, "Cracks have been observed in the statue, therefore, a resolution will be passed with consensus for its repairs. The statue of Maharaj will be re-installed at the exact same location after the repairs are completed," giving a clear assurance.The equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, standing at Kashimira Chowk for the past three decades, is considered a symbol of identity for Mira-Bhayandar city. However, after reports of cracks in the statue surfaced, a proposal for repairs was put forward by the administration. In this context, rumors about relocating the statue started circulating, which has drawn strong opposition from Shivaji followers (Shivpremis) and various political parties.

Mehta assures statue will be reinstalled at same location after repairs

Reacting to the entire issue, MLA Narendra Mehta said, "The statue has developed cracks. Therefore, repairs will be carried out taking expert advice and with everyone's consent by passing a resolution. Some people are unnecessarily indulging in politics over this. Does Sarnaik not care if Maharaj's statue collapses? Should it not be repaired?" he questioned.

​Further criticizing Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Mehta said, "Sarnaik is doing politics on this issue. We are people who respect Maharaj. The statue will be re-installed at the same spot after repairs are completed."

Mehta questions if Sarnaik wants Maharaj's statue to collapse

​Mehta also mentioned, "We have installed the world's tallest statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near Western Hotel. Therefore, our stance on Shivraya is very clear."

According to available information, discussions on appointing expert consultants and sculptors for repairing the statue have taken place. However, there is no official decision yet on whether the statue will be re-installed at its original spot or relocated after being removed for repairs. This has created confusion and displeasure among Shivaji followers.

​This issue is expected to escalate political accusations and counter-accusations in the coming days, with the statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Kashimira Chowk once again becoming the focal point of city politics.

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