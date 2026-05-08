Biodiversity And Mangrove Cleanliness Drive In Kamothe On Sunday, May 10, Marks 299th Initiative | AI

Bhumi Welfare Trust, in association with Mangrove Foundation and Mangrove Soldiers, will organise a biodiversity and mangrove cleanliness drive at Sector 36 in Kamothe on Sunday, May 10, as part of its continued efforts towards environmental conservation.

Campaign from 7 am to 9 am near Bhumi Tower in Sector 36

The campaign, scheduled between 7 am and 9 am near Bhumi Tower, will mark the 299th environmental initiative undertaken by the organisation.

Organisers said the drive aims to create awareness about the importance of mangrove ecosystems and encourage citizens to actively participate in protecting local biodiversity.

Trust wants to inspire citizens to join hands for environmental protection

“Bhumi Welfare Trust has always worked towards preserving mangroves and the biodiversity they support. Through this campaign, we want to inspire citizens to join hands in protecting our natural environment,” representatives of the trust said.

The organisers have appealed to residents of Kamothe to participate in large numbers and support the cleanliness and conservation initiative.

Several organisations including Lions Club, Rotary Club and nature enthusiast groups are expected to actively participate in the drive.

Forest Guard Balaji Gangadhar Waghmare, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Somnath Potre, corporators Vikas Gharat, Ravindra Joshi, Dr. Hemlata Gowari, Sheela Bhau Bhagat and Dr. Arun Bhagat are expected to remain present during the event.

The drive will take place near Bhumi Tower in Sector 36, Kamothe, from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/