Khutari Village Residents Oppose Wine Shop, Allege Nuisance And Anti-Social Activities In Taloja | AI

Residents of Khutari village in the Taloja area have expressed strong opposition to a u wine shop operating in the locality, alleging that the outlet has become a hub for nuisance and anti-social activities.

Women, students and senior citizens feel unsafe during late evenings

According to local residents, the area around the wine shop witnesses large gatherings of people consuming alcohol, resulting in frequent shouting, disorderly behaviour and disturbances in the neighbourhood.

“Women, students and senior citizens no longer feel safe walking through the area, especially during late evening hours. The atmosphere in the locality has completely changed,” a resident alleged.

Residents allege immoral activities in vicinity of outlet

Locals further claimed that late-night gatherings near the outlet have led to growing concerns about public safety and alleged immoral activities taking place in the vicinity.

“This is no longer just a wine shop. The situation around the outlet is affecting the social environment of the village and disturbing the peace of residents,” another resident said.

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Urgent intervention sought from administration, police and excise department

Residents have urged the local administration, police and excise department to intervene immediately and take strict action to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Citizens said they expect authorities to conduct inspections and implement measures to ensure law and order in the area while addressing the concerns raised by the local community.

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