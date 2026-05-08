Illegal Tree Cutting In Powai Sparks Outrage, Residents Demand BMC Action Over Shrinking Green Cover |

Mumbai: Allegations of illegal tree cutting and destruction of green cover have surfaced at a redevelopment site in Powai, with residents demanding urgent intervention from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the S Ward office.

Activists flag another mature tree with base encased in concrete

According to a complaint submitted to the municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide by NatConnect Foundation, a “healthy green tree” was cut on May 4 at a redevelopment site located next to the Ram Ashram bus stop, at the start of Rambaug Lane leading towards Jal Tarang building.

Activists have also raised alarm over another mature tree standing immediately outside the project site, claiming its entire base has been covered with concrete after the redevelopment project allegedly shifted the site entrance.

Concrete at tree base can suffocate roots and block water absorption

“At a time when Mumbai is facing rising temperatures, worsening air quality and the broader threat of climate change, the preservation of every mature tree has become a civic and environmental necessity,” said NatConnect director B N Kumar.

Photographs attached to the complaint show the surviving tree encased in concrete at the base — a practice environmentalists say can suffocate roots, block water absorption and eventually kill the tree.

Incident highlights shrinking green cover amid rapid redevelopment

The complainant has sought an immediate inquiry into whether due permission from the BMC’s Gardens Department was obtained before the tree was cut, and has urged authorities to initiate legal action if violations are found.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over shrinking green cover in Mumbai amid rapid redevelopment activity.

Every citizen should see 3 trees, have 30% canopy, green space within 300 metres

The NatConnect representation also invokes the globally recognised “3-30-300” urban planning principle, which recommends that every citizen should be able to see at least three trees from their home, every neighbourhood should maintain a minimum 30% tree canopy cover, and every resident should have access to a green space within 300 metres.

Pamela Cheema of the Powai Area Welfare Association said Mumbai is steadily moving away from these ecological benchmarks as redevelopment projects intensify across suburbs.

“We request an immediate inspection of the Powai site and urgent steps to protect the surviving tree before further irreversible environmental damage occurs,” Cheema added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/