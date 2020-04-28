Freedom of expression can't bury right to reputation, says Bombay High Court

"Public cause and the interest of justice, nebulous and amorphous as they remain, are the ploys to throw daggers of defamation at any judge. But no judge relishes being a litigator or a defender of his interest, even in the name of contempt," Justice Naidu observed.

"A judge or rather any judge, builds his reputation brick by brick—it is a life-time toil. But a disgruntled client or counsel can—and many a time does— demolish it in a trice," the judge added.

The judge further recorded in his orders that 'with the social media, unaccountable and invasive as it

is, in tow, an unscrupulous litigant is a misdirected missile, razing reputations to the ground.'

The bench made these observations while dismissing a civil application filed by a woman seeking recall of an order passed by another single bench of the HC against her last year. The woman had also filed a revision plea before the small causes court, which had earlier dismissed her suit filed under the Rent Control Act.