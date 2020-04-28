Vinay Dubey, the man who threatened a foot march from Mumbai to North India, gets bail

As mentioned earlier, he had been detained by the police over messages on his social media accounts which may have contributed to the gathering of a large number of migrant workers in suburban Bandra on April 14th afternoon.

Dubey had posted several controversial updates on various social media platforms in the days leading up to his arrest.

In a YouTube video he had threatened to undertake a foot march towards North India if train services weren’t resumed. He was arrested after this video went viral.

On April 13, Dubey put out a Facebook post where he warned of consequences if the Central and state governments did not resume train services to let migrant workers go back home. He had shared other posts where he claimed that he had arranged 40 buses for stranded migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra, so that they could be taken back homes.

A day earlier, Dubey shared a video where he was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s implementation of the lockdown, stating that it had been executed without any planning or keeping the poor in mind.