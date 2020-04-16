Aapka time aaya: Vinay Dubey, donning 'Apna Time Aayega' t-shirt, interrogated by Bandra police for instigating migrant workers

On Thursday, Vinay Dubey, the main accused in instigating migrant workers, was produced before the Bandra Police Station DCP Zone 9.

Dubey, along with 12 others, were interrogated by the cops. Free Press Journal photographer BL Soni managed to get Dubey going in for his interrogation. Donning an ‘Apna Time Aayega’ t-shirt that Ranveer Singh made famous during the Bollywood hit Gully Boy, it looks like Dubey’s time is finally here.

Besides Dubey, 12 others including friends and relatives were also questioned.

Dubey was arrested after his video went viral on YouTube where he threatened that the migrant workers would march to North India if train services weren’t resumed.

Dubey had even predicted his arrest. On April 11, he had shared a Facebook post where he said he did not mind going to jail as long as the migrant workers who were trapped in Maharashtra found a way back home.

Dubey seems to have quite a fan following, with 2,18,573 followers on his site. He had even fought elections in 2019 Lok Sabha as an independent candidate

On April 13, Dubey put out a Facebook post where he warned of consequences if the Central and state governments did not resume train services to let migrant workers go back home. He had shared other posts where he claimed that he had arranged 40 buses for stranded migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra, so that they could be taken back homes.

A day earlier, Dubey shared a video where he was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s implementation of the lockdown, stating that it had been executed without any planning or keeping the poor in mind. “Thousands of migrant workers are stuck without any money in their pocket or a chance to go back home,” Dubey said.

Dubey has also been seen sharing the stage with MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, and also seems to be on good terms with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. A few days earlier, Dubey had tweeted that his farther had made a contribution to the state relief fund to combat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.