Who is Justice Dipankar Dutta, Bombay High Court's new Chief Justice

On Tuesday, Justice Dipankar Datta will take oath as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. The swearing in ceremony will take place at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai at 5 pm on Tuesday, April 28.

As the current Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari of the Bombay High Court is set to retire on April 28, Justice Dipankar Datta will succeed him.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will administer the oath of office to the new chief justice. In view of the present situation, only a limited number of guests including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and few judges of the High Court have been invited to the oath taking ceremony.