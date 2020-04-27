Who is Justice Dipankar Dutta, Bombay High Court's new Chief Justice

On Tuesday, Justice Dipankar Datta will take oath as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. The swearing in ceremony will take place at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai at 5 pm on Tuesday, April 28.
As the current Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari of the Bombay High Court is set to retire on April 28, Justice Dipankar Datta will succeed him.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will administer the oath of office to the new chief justice. In view of the present situation, only a limited number of guests including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and few judges of the High Court have been invited to the oath taking ceremony.
Justice Dipankar Datta, born on February 9, 1965, enrolled as an Advocate on November 16, 1989. He has been practising at the Calcutta High Court, Gauhati High Court, Jharkhand High Court and also occasionally in Supreme Court of India for about 16 years.
He worked as Junior Standing Counsel, State of West Bengal from 16th May, 2002 to 16th January, 2004. He is a Central Government Counsel and holding the office of Lawyer-in-charge of the University of West Bengal and the West Bengal School Service Commission. He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006.
