Free voice: It’s not politics, but about violence against students

Do institutes understand violence against students?

Students claim institutes should stand in support of one another instead of turning a blind eye. Rajwal Dixit, a student, said, “What happened at JNU was rampant and completely inappropriate. Those students were protesting over a fee hike and they were brutally beaten. Educational institutes should stand against such violent acts and support each other in times of distress.”

Campus resonates unity

We began protesting on campus because that is a place where all students meet and share ideas, claim students. Janice Lobo, a student said, “We staged protests on campus because that is the place where we all meet and share ideas. The institutes and universities are telling us not to protest on campus, then where should we go? Campus is the place where all students spend most of their time.”

We will not tolerate another JNU like incident

Students claim the institutes can warn us but they cannot silent us. Jameel Zafri, a student, said, “The institutes can warn us but they cannot stop us. As students, we do not want to disturb the peaceful academic atmosphere but it does not mean that we will tolerate any kind of violence against us.”