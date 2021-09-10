Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 10, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 10, 2021:

The BCCI has offered to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) a rescheduling of the cancelled 5th Test match which was scheduled to be played at Manchester from today. The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the game. "In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," a statement released by the BCCI read. "The BCCI has always maintained that the safety and well-being of the players is of paramount importance and there will be no compromise on that aspect," the statement added.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee today filed her nomination for the September 30 Bhabanipur assembly bypoll winning which is an absolute necessity for her to continue as the chief minister. She will be pitted against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and Left Front's Srijib Biswas. The Congress has decided not to field a candidate against her. Banerjee was accompanied by the wife of state cabinet minister Firhad Hakim at Survey Building in Alipore where she filed her nomination papers. "The people of Bhabanipur are eagerly waiting to rewrite history by ensuring Mamata Banerjee's victory by a record margin. They are waiting to avenge the conspiracy that was hatched to defeat Mamata di at Nandigram," Hakim said.

The Delhi High Court today sought CBI's reply on bail application of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga in connection with a corruption case. Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notice on the plea and listed it for further hearing on September 27. Daga was arrested for allegedly trying to subvert the Bombay High Court-directed preliminary enquiry against Deshmukh. Lawyer Tanveer Ahmed Mir appeared for Daga before the high court. On September 8, a special CBI court had rejected Daga's bail application, saying that the investigation was still inconclusive and recoveries made during investigation connected him with alleged offence.

The chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases revealed that a FaceTime was used by a suspect in the case to chat with an accused to execute Hiran's murder. The NIA in the chargesheet stated that it wrote to Apple to get the details of the FaceTime account, thereafter, it got to know that this FaceTime account was used for the execution of the murder. As per the chargesheet, Apple in its reply to NIA said that the first name of this Facetime account is Kurkure and the last name of the account is Balaji. The chargesheet also revealed that one of the staffers of Param Bir Singh told NIA in his statement that Param Bir's iPhone ID's first name was 'Kurkure and last name was 'Balaji', adding that this was activated in a new iPhone which was purchased recently from a cell phone seller who had visited Param Bir's office.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed it has fixed more than 31,000 potholes on city roads in the last five months. In a release on Thursday, the BMC said that 31,398 potholes on city roads, covering an area of 1,56,910 square meters, were filled between April 9 and September 8. The release said the civic body distributed 2,696 metric tonnes of asphalt to 24 administrative wards from its Worli-based cold mix plant and the material was used to fill 22,897 potholes. Besides, 8,501 potholes were fixed through contractors, it said. According to the release, the civic body has decided to concertize big and small roads in a phased manner to overcome the problem of potholes.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 04:33 PM IST