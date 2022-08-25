Fraudster induced woman to share her bank details, takes Rs 2 lakh loan on her documents | Photo: Representative Image

A 28-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the Parksite police claiming she has been duped by a person who impersonated as a social media influencer, induced her to share her bank account, identity cards, and salary statements, allegedly misusing the same to take a loan on her documents from a mobile loan app.



According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Vikhroli. In May this year, one of the female friends of the victim had come into contact with an imposter who had used a photograph of a social media influencer on his WhatsApp DP. The alleged imposter told the victim that he creates reels for social media.



During one of his conversations with the victim's friend, the fraudster told her that there had been a strike on his bank account because of which the money generated through his reels could not be credited to his bank account. The police stated in its FIR that the fraudster asked the victim if she could get him some salaried person's bank account to get his internet reel money credited into a bank account, police stated in its FIR.



Since the victim's friend was not a salaried person, she told the fraudster about the victim, who had a salary account. The accused then spoke to the victim and convinced her to help him. The victim then shared her PAN, Aadhar, salary slips, and bank statement details with the fraudster. The accused also told the victim that she would get an OTP for account verification and asked the victim to share the said OTP with him. The victim followed his instructions.



On June 29 and later on July 07, the victim received a total of Rs 2.12 lakh in her bank account in two separate transactions. The victim verified with the fraudster if the said money belonged to him, and once the fraudster replied in the affirmative, the victim then transferred the said money to a bank account provided by the fraudster.



Later, when the loan company issued EMI reminders, the victim learnt that the fraudster had misused her documents to take loans from a mobile loan app and cheated her. The victim then approached the police and got a complaint lodged on the matter on Tuesday. The police have registered a case on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating by personation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, identity theft, and cheating by personation by using computer resources.