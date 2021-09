FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 6: Check out participants featured in Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards in association with Television partner: Lokshahi, Radio partner: RedFM 93.5 and Cleanliness partner : Bisleri Hand Purifiers. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for September 15:

SUMIT MAHENDRA | Yavatmal

Ajit Balan | Churchgate

Harishchandra Tukaram Kadam | Pune

Ganesh Nathu Patil | Jalgaon

Sanjay Sangawekar | Sindhudurg

Kunal Shinde | Pandharpur

Pratiksha Patil | Bhiwandi

Urvi Makhija | Andheri, Mumbai

Ravindra Chitnis | Parel, Mumbai

Bhausaheb Balvant Dhaktode | Pune

JAYESH RAJPUT | Grant Road, Mumbai

Avinash Modak | Pune

Shashank kalbande | Nagpur

Gargi and Prutha Rajopadhye | Chinchwad

Priti jain | Kurla, Mumbai

Pranay Bhoir | Bhiwandi, Thane

Vinayak Mhaske | Ahmednagar

Atharva Deshpande | Ahmednagar

Dilip Tukaram Vasta | Mahim, Mumbai

Sandip Pralhad Beldar | Shahada

Umesh Motiram Shinde | Nashik

Ramlal Chawl and Jehangir Daji Street Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mitra Mandal | Grant Road,Mumabi

Kaushik Thakur | Bhayander

Arvind kumar Pillai | Jogeshwari, Mumbai

Hemant Uttamrao Chaudhari | Wani

Manisha Lahamge | Nashik

Namdev Laxman Mhatre | Jogeshwari, Mumbai

Dattatray Giridhar Thakur | Mulund, Mumbai

Prachi Hadkar | Jogeshwari, Mumbai

Ganesh Sawant | Amravati

Santosh Jalindar Uthale | Panvel

Aakash madhukar patil | Jogeshwari, Mumbai

Kumar Chandrakant Shetye | Tardeo, Mumbai

Shubham Kishor Patil | Alibag

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:53 AM IST