FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 3: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 26:
1. MUMBAI MAYOR KISHORI KISHOR PEDNEKAR OFFERS PRAYERS TO LORD GANESHA AT HER RESIDENCE, THE MAYOR’S BUNGALOW IN BYCULLA
2. ADV. DILIP VISHNU PANDIT, Bhayandar
3. BHARAT C. BORIDKAR, Dahisar
4. GANESH SAWARDEKAR, Currey Road
5. JAGAN GHANEKAR, Ghatkopar
6. JAY PRAKASH PITHWA, Kandivali West
7. KHATOKAR RAJU RAMACHANDRA, Andheri
8. NITIN ANANDRAO SHINDE
9. POPAT LONDHE, Mulund
10. PRATHAMESH VAIDYA, Girgaon
11. RAKESH SAKSHI JHAMNANI, Thakur Village Kandivali East (Robot Ganesha)
12. RAKESH SHRIVASTAV, Worli
13. SHEKHAR VANAMALA, Santacruz
14. SUNIL ANANDA SADALE, Khar East
15. SUSHMA MOHAN KAKADE, Colaba
16. VIJAY PARSHURAM DAVANDE, Malad
17. VIJAY VISHNU MOKAL, Chunabhatti
18. VIJAYANAND GURAV, Andheri East
19. VINOD SALVI, Naigaon Dadar East (Ganesh Made from Chandan Wood)
20. VISHAL N. GOHIL, Girgaon
21. VITTHAL SHELKE, Walkeshwar
