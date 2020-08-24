Mumbai

Updated on

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 1: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

By FPJ Web Desk

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 1: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 24:

1. Ajay Pradhan, Dombivali

2. Ananya Amit Aroskar, Mahim

3. Avinash Patil, Ranjanoli

4. CA Vinod Soni, Bhayandar West

5. Dipali Sachidanand Hajare, Aurangabad

6. Dr. B Venkataramani, Badlapur

7. Mitesh Dhaneshwar Bhoir, Vasai

8. Ojas Morye, Dombivali East

9. Prabhakar Damodar Patil, Bhayandar

10. Pratichi Priya Baner, Pune

11. Rajesh Devram Kute, Palghar

12. Ramdas Hande, Ghansoli

13. Sanjay Wasudev Ghule, Akola

14. Tushar Mhatre, Kalyan East

15. Vaishnavi Yele, Sion Koliwada

16. Vedant Thorat, Lokmanya Nagar, Thane

17. Vishal Chavan, Kurla East

18. Vishal Dumbre, Ghatkopar

19. Aakash Dattatray Lipare, Bhandup

20. Advocate Surendra Ramakant Yadav, Malad

