FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 1: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 24:
1. Ajay Pradhan, Dombivali
2. Ananya Amit Aroskar, Mahim
3. Avinash Patil, Ranjanoli
4. CA Vinod Soni, Bhayandar West
5. Dipali Sachidanand Hajare, Aurangabad
6. Dr. B Venkataramani, Badlapur
7. Mitesh Dhaneshwar Bhoir, Vasai
8. Ojas Morye, Dombivali East
9. Prabhakar Damodar Patil, Bhayandar
10. Pratichi Priya Baner, Pune
11. Rajesh Devram Kute, Palghar
12. Ramdas Hande, Ghansoli
13. Sanjay Wasudev Ghule, Akola
14. Tushar Mhatre, Kalyan East
15. Vaishnavi Yele, Sion Koliwada
16. Vedant Thorat, Lokmanya Nagar, Thane
17. Vishal Chavan, Kurla East
18. Vishal Dumbre, Ghatkopar
19. Aakash Dattatray Lipare, Bhandup
20. Advocate Surendra Ramakant Yadav, Malad
