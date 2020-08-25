Mumbai

Updated on

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

By FPJ Web Desk

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 25:

1. Atul Dashrath Chaudhari, Wadala

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

2. Avanish Anil Agre, Kalachowki

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

3. Bhadkar Family Ganesh, Girgaon

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

4. Deepka Khanna, Cuffe Parade, Colaba

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

5. Deepak Sahadev Sanas, Lower Parel

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

6. Dilip Pandharinath Zunjarrao, Dahisar

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

7. Dev V. Savla, Andheri

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

8. Ganesh Suryavanshi, Lalbaug

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

9. Geetanjali Dadasaheb Londhe, Mankhurd

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

10. Girish Rudra, Lower Parel

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

11. Gulshan Shweta Singh, Powai

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

12. Harish Gupta, Vashi (Ganesha made from paper)

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

13. Harish Bavishi, Dahisar

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

14. IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry employees Ganeshotsav

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

15. Krishnanand Mishra, Mahalaxmi

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

16. Lav Chandrakant Avaghade, Worli

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

17. Maitin Nagwekar, Santacruz

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

18. Mansi Desai, Vileparle West

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

19. Milind Karangutkar, Vikhroli

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

20. Mithal Family Pushpa Niketan, Bhayander West

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

21. Monika Sanghani, Borivali

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

22. Nilesh Parab, Vileparle

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

23. Neel Laxmi Co. Op. Society, Vileparle East

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

24. Dinanath Dhondu Mahadik, Dadar

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in