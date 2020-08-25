FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 2: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 25:
1. Atul Dashrath Chaudhari, Wadala
2. Avanish Anil Agre, Kalachowki
3. Bhadkar Family Ganesh, Girgaon
4. Deepka Khanna, Cuffe Parade, Colaba
5. Deepak Sahadev Sanas, Lower Parel
6. Dilip Pandharinath Zunjarrao, Dahisar
7. Dev V. Savla, Andheri
8. Ganesh Suryavanshi, Lalbaug
9. Geetanjali Dadasaheb Londhe, Mankhurd
10. Girish Rudra, Lower Parel
11. Gulshan Shweta Singh, Powai
12. Harish Gupta, Vashi (Ganesha made from paper)
13. Harish Bavishi, Dahisar
14. IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry employees Ganeshotsav
15. Krishnanand Mishra, Mahalaxmi
16. Lav Chandrakant Avaghade, Worli
17. Maitin Nagwekar, Santacruz
18. Mansi Desai, Vileparle West
19. Milind Karangutkar, Vikhroli
20. Mithal Family Pushpa Niketan, Bhayander West
21. Monika Sanghani, Borivali
22. Nilesh Parab, Vileparle
23. Neel Laxmi Co. Op. Society, Vileparle East
24. Dinanath Dhondu Mahadik, Dadar
