FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 3: Check out participants featured in Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards in association with Television partner: Lokshahi, Radio partner: RedFM 93.5 and Cleanliness partner : Bisleri Hand Purifiers. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for September 12:

Rajendra Motiram Shinde, Kandivali

Rakesh Suresh Kulkarni, Thane

RG Sakthibabu, Silvasa

Roshan Patil, Amravati

Rupali deepak Nanaware, Satara

Sachin pardeshi, Badlapur

Sachin Sridhar Kulkarni, Kalyan

Sandip dhondu warwatkar, Raigad

Sanket sanjay dighe

Sapna Mhadik, Pune

Siddhesh sunil surange, Mumbai

Sidhram Jadhav, Badlapur

SKY FLAMA (DOSTI FLAMINGOS ) CHS LTD, Sewre, Mumbai

Somnath Dhruv Palicha, Vapi

Sonali Ramesh Falke, Bhayander

Srushti sanjay Narnaware

Sunil R Chavan, Thane

Sunita

Vinayak Bhole, Worli Mumbai

Vithal babaji shelke, Walkeshwar, Mumbai

Yash Gowardhan Dhonge, Nagpur

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 05:00 AM IST