FPJ MLA Audit-VI: Expelled From Congress, Zeeshan Siddique Has An Uphill Task

Zeeshan Siddique | Twitter

Mumbai: Bandra (East) is one of Mumbai suburban district’s 26 Vidhan Sabha constituencies (No 176). With around 2.5 lakh voters, this general category seat represents Bandra (East), Khar (East) and some parts of Santacruz (East). The constituency is demographically diverse, featuring both slums, middle-class and upscale neighbourhoods. Around 33% of the populace is Muslim, while the remaining are Marathi and north Indians. The constituency is also home to former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

The seat came into being in 2008, after the delimitation of the Kherwadi constituency. The Shiv Sena (undivided) held this constituency until the 2019 polls when the Congress’ Zeeshan Siddique defeated Sena nominee Vishwanath Mahadeshwar by a margin of 5,790 votes. Siddique received 38,337 votes, while the Shiv Sena’s candidate, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, received 32,547. An independent candidate, Trupti Sawant, who rebelled from the Shiv Sena, received 24,071 votes.

Who Is Zeeshan Siddique?

Zeeshan, 31, has done a Master’s in Global Management and Public Leadership from London. He was the president of the Mumbai Youth Congress until February 2024, when Baba Siddique, his father and ex-minister, left the grand old party and joined Ajit Pawar’s NCP. Subsequently, Zeeshan was sacked from the post.

In August, he was expelled from the party for alleged crossvoting during the legislative council polls. Political experts predict that if Zeeshan does not receive a ticket from the Mahayuti alliance, he might contest the polls as an independent. His supporters have already hung banners across the constituency that do not display any party symbols. He could face Sawant once again as she is all set to contest as the Shinde Sena candidate.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi could field a candidate from the Sena (UBT), which traditionally contests from the seat. Experts predict that the party will likely offer the ticket to Varun Sardesai, who has already started preparing for the poll battle. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is expected to once again field Akhil Chitre.

Statement Of Varun Sardesai

Sardesai said, “In the last five years, our MLA has done nothing. He claimed to have brought Rs 100-200 crore funds, but no actual work has been seen. The redevelopment of the government colony and MHADA societies and the SRA projects are key issues, which our MLA has failed to push. He couldn't even find a solution to the BKC traffic woes. He is completely unsuccessful.”

Praja Foundation's Report

A recent report by Praja Foundation, which evaluates the performance of Mumbai's elected representatives, placed Zeeshan at the 17th rank for having a clean record devoid of criminal antecedents. In terms of attendance and raising questions, he stood at 31st and 13th spots, as per the report. Key problems in his constituency include increasing encroachments, pending redevelopment of the government colony, delayed Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects, traffic congestion, shut skywalks, lack of open spaces, contaminated water, and law and order issues.

Deepak Anaokar, a resident of Gandhinagar, said, “Our MLA has done 25%-30% of the work. However, big projects like the SRA ones and the government colony redevelopment are still pending. Traffic is a serious problem in Bandra East, especially from the Bandra station to the court. Roads are bad, while the skywalk has been closed for many years.”

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, founder of Mumbai North Central District Forum, said, “MLA Zeeshan is accessible. He has convened multiple joint meetings with the citizen welfare associations, the BMC and the police to address issues related to traffic, waste, footpath encroachments and illegal parking.”

Sandeep Kadam, a resident of Bandra East, said, “He has done 50% of the work like building the sheds, but he has not pushed for big projects. People have been waiting for redevelopment in Ambewadi, Dawari Nagar and Siddhi Vinayak Chawl for over five years. Builders assured them of good houses hence some shifted to transit camps, others relocated. Now, they have not even got rent.”

Mushtaq, an auto driver from Bandra East, said, "Our MLA has not done any work. He neither takes interest in the SRA projects nor helps the residents of Garib Nagar. He is doing some work now, given the impending polls. Overall, I am not satisfied with his work.”

MNS' Chitre On Zeeshan Siddique

Alleging that Zeeshan just focuses on the minority-dominated localities, the MNS’ Chitre said, “Near the MIG Colony in Kalanagar, a six-wing redevelopment project of 23 floors has been pending for 17 years. Several SRA projects in Bandra East and Santacruz Golibar have been delayed for years. The redevelopment issue of the government colony remains unresolved.”

He continued, “In Kalanagar and the BKC, crores of rupees were spent on constructing a cycle track, which is now being removed, resulting in more public money being wasted.”

In a similar vein, Ex-MLA Sawant said, “MLA Zeeshan has not done any work. He forcibly got a survey done in Dyaneshwar Nagar for the SRA project, but now says that the exercise will be repeated. Even Shivalik builder's SRA work has been pending for several years. Similar is the fate of the redevelopment project in the Tata Colony, BKC.”

Zeeshan is always outside the constituency and he is appearing now because the election is approaching, Sawant added.