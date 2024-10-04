Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bandra West’s Ashish Shelar Faces Local Challenges Amid Changing Voter Dynamics

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar | File

Mumbai: Bandra West Assembly constituency (177) is one of the 26 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the Mumbai suburban district. It’s known for its diverse population (three lakh registered voters) but the Koli community has a notable presence here and Muslim voters play a decisive role in the electoral outcome.

Prior to the 2008 delimitation of assembly seats, Bandra West was part of the larger Bandra Assembly constituency, which was represented by notable leaders, including Ramdas Nayak. A general category assembly seat, today it is one of the six segments that make up the Mumbai North Central parliamentary constituency.

For many years, Bandra West was considered a stronghold of the Congress party. However, in a significant shift during the 2014 assembly election, the BJP took control of the seat. Ashish Shelar, 51, the BJP candidate, defeated Congress heavyweight Baba Siddique by over 26,000 votes. Shelar repeated his victory in 2019, once again securing a win over Congress by a similar margin.

The LLB holder Shelar has built strong connections with the local Christian and Muslim communities. Traditionally, Muslim voters have supported the Congress in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. However, in the recent assembly elections, some of them have shifted their support to the BJP, possibly due to Shelar’s rapport with the community.

Shelar worked full-time with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad from 1988-95, served as a BJP municipal councillor from 2002-12, leading the BJP in the BMC. Elected to the MLC in 2012, he briefly served as school education minister in 2019 and was re-elected to the Assembly in October 2019. He is currently the president of BJP Mumbai as well.

A recent report by NGO Praja Foundation ranked Shelar 7th overall. His performance in the 2024 MLA Audit has kept him in the 25th spot in clean criminal record. His attendance is ranked at 23, and his involvement in raising questions and overall quality are both ranked at 4.

Despite its affluence and central location, Bandra West is grappling with several pressing issues, though. Traffic congestion is one of them, which is exacerbated by ongoing metro construction and redevelopment projects, leading to pollution. During rush hours, traffic snarls and are a common problem, which is made worse by the hawker menace, especially on Hill Road. Water scarcity is another critical concern. While upscale areas like Bandstand, Pali Hill, and Carter Road enjoy good amenities, several pockets face chronic water shortages.

Bandra West is a mix of high-rise buildings and slums. Some of the slum rehabilitation projects have been pending for over 20 years. One of them is the Nargis Dutt SRA project, which remains incomplete, affecting hundreds of families.

Residents frequently voice their concerns about illegal cafes and unauthorised construction. They say that while some public spaces have been developed and well-maintained, they remain inaccessible to ordinary citizens because they are locked or restricted. Illegal hoardings and encroachments are also a concern.

One of the longstanding issues is the deteriorating state of Bhabha Hospital, a vital medical facility in the area. The hospital requires a comprehensive upgrade. A social activist said on condition of anonymity, “Shelar has made notable contributions to the community. The maintenance of gardens and open spaces, such as the Reclamation Ground, is commendable, though these areas are only accessible to a select few. Additionally, his action-oriented approach is appreciated but tends to benefit a limited number of residents.”

Glen D’Costa, a Bandra resident, said, “Flyovers and sea links are good but no thought has been given to solving the problem of congestion at exit points. The coastal road project will affect Otters Club junction and Perry Road exits.”

Asif Zakaria, who ran as the Congress candidate in the 2019 elections, has been a vocal critic of the BJP’s governance. He argued that the party is more focused on branding than solving real issues. “The problems of Bandra West remain the same. Traffic congestion and pending SRA projects are still major issues. Over the last five years, the BJP has done nothing to improve the quality of life,” he said.

Shelar himself said, “Agreements inked over 20 years ago, like the Shastri Nagar and Maharashtra Nagar SRA projects, are finally moving forward. The Daulat Nagar SRA project, which was stalled during the Aghadi government, has also resumed. The traffic issue persists due to the metro construction and the increasing number of vehicles, but the Bandra-Versova Sea Link will help alleviate this problem. My stand is clear action should be taken against any illegal cafes, shops, and buildings. I have utilised 100% of the allocated MLA funds. Additional funds were secured, and the necessary work has been done.”