FPJ Legal|State trying to suppress bigger crime along with DGP: Param Bir Singh tells Bombay High Court

Controversial Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the two enquiries ordered against him by the Maharashtra government was nothing but a counterblast of his complaint letter against former home minister Anil Deshmukh. The state, however, argued that Singh shouldn't claim immunity in all cases against him just because he has written the letter and claims to be a "whistleblower."

The submissions were advanced before a bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Nijamoodin Jamadar, which was hearing Singh's petition challenging the two enquiries initiated against him.

"One of the enquiries pertain to the complaint filed by police inspector Anoop Dange, alleging corruption against Singh. It is being enquired by the DGP, Anti Corruption Bureau," said senior counsel Darius Khambatta representing the state.

The senior advocate further added that the second enquiry pertains to Singh's misconduct which is being enquired into by the additional chief secretary (Planning).

"The grievances raised in this petition are squarely covered under the All India Service Conduct Rules, 1968, as this is purely a service matter. The appropriate forum to agitate for him is the Central Administrative Tribunal," Khambatta argued.

Opposing the submission, senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani for Param Bir Singh said that the enquiries were just a vendetta. "This is nothing but a counterblast to my complaint against the then home minister. The state is trying to shoot the messenger and terrorise the whistleblower," Jethmalani argued, adding, "The state is trying to suppress a big crime and thus this enquiry against my client is only to thwart the probe ordered against Deshmukh."