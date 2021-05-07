FPJ Legal: Strictly implement COVID-19 restrictions in Marathwada region, Bombay HC directs Maharashtra Police

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Bhalachandra Debadwar on Friday expressed displeasure over citizens failing to comply with Covid norms and wearing masks.

The HC has ordered authorities including the police to "strictly" implement the Covid norms and take action against citizens for not wearing masks properly.

The bench was hearing a suo moto criminal PIL, it had taken up last month owing to the Covid crisis in the Marathwada region.

On Friday, when the matter was called out for hearing, the bench noted that some media houses have reported how citizens continue not to wear masks.

"It appears that people take pride in hanging mask below chin & same is case with helmets, which are hung on the rear side of the motorcycle so as to immediately wear it the moment a traffic police constable is seen from a distance," the bench noted.

The judges, accordingly, said that it was unfortunate that citizens are being asked to follow norms for their own safety.