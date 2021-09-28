FPJ Legal: Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali's aide Saeed Khan remanded to ED custody till October 1

A special court here on Tuesday remanded an alleged aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 1 in connection with a money laundering case. Saeed Khan was earlier in the day arrested under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Khan was produced before a special PMLA court, which remanded him to the ED's custody for further probe in the matter.

The arrest pertains to a case of money laundering related to alleged financial irregularities in certain trusts linked to Gawali, an MP from the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat.

The probe agency had last month conducted searches at multiple premises in Yavatmal, Washim and Mumbai in this case.

The case is based on an FIR against some accused for alleged fraud worth Rs 18 crore and some linked irregularities.

Yesterday, the ED raided the Kandivali home of five-time Shiv Sena MP and former Union Minister Anandrao Adsul in connection with a complaint of an alleged Rs 980-crore scam in the Mumbai-based City Cooperative Bank Ltd.

The former MP from Amravati and Buldhana Lok Sabha seats, Adsul is the chairman of the bank. The ED had summoned him for questioning on Monday but he expressed inability to appear before the agency citing prior engagements outside Maharashtra.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 07:17 PM IST