FPJ Legal: Maharashtra minister Anil Parab files defamation suit against Kirit Somaiya, seeks Rs 100 crore damages

State minister Anil Parab has filed a defamation suit against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleging that the latter made “malicious, malafide and defamatory” statements and claimed damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore which he would remit to the Maharashtra government funds for relief work.

The defamation suit filed in the Bombay High Court seeks an unconditional apology from Somaiya stating that his reputation has been damaged and that the BJP minister is only seeking “cheap publicity”.

A three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Parab has also sought that an order be passed restraining Somaiya from making or publishing any defamatory statements against him in future.

According to the suit, Somaiya has been making false statements alleging that Parab is embroiled in criminal and corrupt activities.

On September 14, Parab had sent a legal notice to Somaiya through his advocate Sushma Singh to Somaiya. However, as Somaiya failed to respond to the notice, Parab said he was constrained to approach the high court.

Since, May this year, Somaiya has continuously been indulging in a smear campaign by publishing false and reckless allegations on social media by attributing a scam to Parab in connection with a construction of a resort at Dapoli.

Parab has said in his suit that he has no connection with the said resort or construction of the same. He has further claimed that the posts published by Somaiya are widely circulated on social media thus causing damage to his reputation.

His suit reads, “The plaintiff (Parab) has already faced several queries from his seniors and colleagues in the government, from his political party and family regarding the false allegations made by the defendant (Somaiya).”

He has further added: “The plaintiff’s (Parab’s) good name, image and reputation has been spoiled by the defendant for his two minutes of media spotlight and fame.”

Parab, three times MLC has further said that Parab has been discharging his duties as a minister honestly and diligently.

The suit will come up for hearing in due course of time.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 06:05 PM IST