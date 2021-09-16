e-Paper Get App

Thursday, September 16, 2021

FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court dismisses former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's petition; asks him to approach appropriate forum

File Photo

The Bombay High Court has dismissed former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's petition challenging preliminary inquiries initiated against him by the Maharashtra goverment.

Calling the plea nonmaintainable, HC asked him to approach an appropriate forum.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:05 AM IST
