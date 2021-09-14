Mumbai: State CID seeks Malabar Hill police's assistance in executing warrant proceedings against former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State CID has sought help from Malabar Hill police to assist them in executing bailable arrest warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The state-appointed one-member judicial commission on Tuesday issued a bailable arrest warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, for not appearing before it despite having been given several chances since July.

According to the sources in the state police department, a letter was issued by the office of State CID Superintendent at Konkan Bhuvan in Navi Mumbai on Monday to the Malabar Hill police. "You are hereby informed that State CID office had received instructions to initiate proceeds of bailable warrant as per the order of the High Level Enquiry Commission.

The address mentioned in the warrant is within your jurisdiction. and hence two of your staff is required to assist in serving the warrant," the letter stated.

The Maharashtra government on March 30 constituted a Commission headed by former HC judge, Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal to probe into the corruption allegations levelled by Singh against the then state home minister, Anil Deshmukh.

On August 30, the commission had granted a last chance for Singh to appear before the Commission. But after he failed to appear before the commission on September 07, Justice Chandiwal issued a bailable arrest warrant against Singh. The commission also ordered Singh to appear by September 22 and if he fails to appear on that date too, then he has been ordered by the Commission to pay Rs 50,000.

The commission has twice imposed costs of Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000 on Singh for his failure to appear before it. It must also be noted that Singh has opposed the appointment and the operations of the commission, claiming that the CBI has already started its probe in the matter and thus the commission need not enquire into the issue.

Singh’s plea to this effect was rejected by Justice Chandiwal last month. He has now challenged the orders before the Bombay High court.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:53 PM IST