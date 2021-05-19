FPJ Legal: Bombay HC slams Centre for not allowing door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and differently-abled

Bombay High Court slammed the Centre for not allowing a "door-to-door" COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens, differently-abled and bedridden citizens.

HC bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni have asked Iqbal Chahal, the civic chief to file an affidavit by tomorrow noon and inform the court if BMC will start door-to-door drive for senior citizens and bed ridden person's.