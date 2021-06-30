FPJ Legal: Bombay HC fumes over political rallies for Maratha quota, Navi Mumbai airport naming

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni on Wednesday lashed out at politicians for defying Covid protocols and holding political rallies. The bench even slammed politicians that have been mobilising people for rallies against the Maratha Reservation judgment of the Supreme Court.

The bench while dealing with a clutch of PILs on Covid crisis took note of media reports showing huge politics rallies. The bench particularly referred to the massive rally carried out at Belapur, Navi Mumbai last week for naming of the proposed airport in the district.

The chief justice, having taken cognizance of the rallies told advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to instruct the Maharashtra government to use it's machinery to stop all kinds of political rallies in the state.

"You (State) have to use your entire machinery to stop any kind of political rallies defying Covid norms. And if you can't do that then tell us, we will do it," the chief justice said.

An irked CJ Datta further said, "We are shutting down our courts and aren't working to our full capacity and these politicians are organising rallies."

"We thought it would be around 5,000 people or something but it turned out to be more than 25,000 people in that rally. This is shocking," CJ Datta said while referring to the Belapur rally.

"What was the issue of last rally?" CJ questioned to which advocate Rajesh Inamdar responded, "It was for naming of the airport."

Expressing shock over the reason for the rally, CJ said, "Can't this wait? The airport isn't ready yet how can these people come out on roads and demand naming?"



Inamdar further pointed out that several rallies are being held at Sangli and other districts in the state for Maratha Reservation.



"We are aware of those rallies too. Can't these politicians wait? The state has filed a review in the Supreme Court thus, can't these people await decision of the top court?" the chief justice said, adding, "When will these politicians go to the electorate and make them understand that the matter is before the highest court of land and it's word is final and the state has no say thereof."

The bench further said that by calling all these rallies these politicians are as responsible as the accused in the fake vaccine camps case. "Everyone of these politicians want to take political mileage and gains. Can't they wait for the decisions of the top court. What's the hurry for?" CJ remarked.

The chief justice further said that these politicians must take lessons from the second wave and should not invite a third one.