FPJ Legal |Bhima Koregoan case: Bombay HC seeks medical report of Hany Babu from private hospital

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court Thursday directed the private Breach Candy Hospital in the city to submit the latest health report of Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamdar was hearing a plea filed by Babu’s wife Jenny Rowenna seeking that he be released on bail on health grounds.

Babu was shifted from the Taloja prison to the private hospital following an order of the high court in May this year. At the time, Babu's counsel, senior advocate Yug Chaudhry had told HC that Babu had been suffering from multiple health ailments and a severe eye infection. Babu had also tested positive for COVID 19 while in prison but had recovered from the coronavirus infection before being shifted to the private hospital.

On Thursday, advocate Payoshi Roy, who appeared for Babu, said that Babu had “largely recovered” from the eye ailment.