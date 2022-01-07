FPJ Legal: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, subordinate courts in Mumbai to take up only urgent matters in two 2-hour shifts

Subordinate courts in the city will go back to pandemic-time functioning from January 10 due to the exponential surge in Covid-19 cases. The new way of functioning will remain in force till January 28.

The courts will only take up urgent matters and matters of bail, remand, etc. and conduct work in two shifts of two hours each. The court staff too will work on rotation at 50 per cent capacity. The circular issued by Registrar General MW Chandwani has stated that courts may take up recording of evidence as well as hearing arguments through the virtual platform.

The circular states that judicial officers may not pass adverse orders if advocates, parties, witnesses or accused persons do not remain present. Going back to pandemic time restrictions, the SOP said that only those persons whose matters are listed on the particular day’s board and whose presence is required, will be permitted to have access in the court premises.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 09:04 AM IST