FPJ Impact: Thane Activists' Protest Yields Results, Pothole Repair on NH3 Gains Momentum

FPJ Impact: Thane Activists' Protest Yields Results, Pothole Repair on NH 3 Gains Momentum

Thane: Earlier, a few activists from Thane, led by social activist Swapnil Mahindrakar, protested against the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) authorities due to the numerous potholes on National Highway No. 3.

They also presented the photo frame of Kumbhakaran to the MSRDC, symbolising their accusation of negligence. The administration has finally taken note of this protest, and the work of filling potholes on this road has commenced with a sense of urgency.

Pothole Filling Work At Majiwada-Vadape National Highway

Tender approval received in 2018

The construction of a 23.5 km eight-lane road from Majiwada to Vadape on National Highway No. 3 received approval in 2018. However, the work on this road has remained incomplete for the past five years, with only 30 percent of the project completed thus far. Officials have expressed the goal of finishing the work prior to next year's monsoon, scheduled for May 2024.

Due to the prolonged construction delay and heavy rains in July, numerous potholes emerged on the road from Majiwada to Vadape. This national highway serves as a crucial connection between Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Gujarat, Panvel, Agra, and Rajasthan, resulting in a daily traffic volume of hundreds of thousands of vehicles. In response to the administration's apparent neglect, Mahindrakar stated, 'We protested.'

Pothole repair work initiated following successful activist protests

Finally heeding our protest, the administration has initiated pothole repair work in earnest. On this route, including Saket, Anjur, Rajnoli, Kharegaon toll naka area, Owali, Vadpe, Majivada, Sonale, Sarvali, the substantial potholes have now been filled. MSRDC's Deputy Engineer Ramchandra Dongre also reported that 90 percent of the work has been accomplished.

MSRDC officials conveyed, 'The eight-phase work is slated for completion by May 2024. Currently, due to the ongoing effort to expand this road to eight lanes, accommodating one and a half lakh vehicles on the existing two-lane road is infeasible. Hence, work on the service road is currently underway and is expected to conclude shortly. Some traffic will then be redirected to the service road, allowing work on the other lanes to proceed. Although the deadline for this endeavor is set for September 2024, the objective remains to finalize the project by May 2024, ahead of the monsoon season.'"