Thane Municipal Corporation Takes Action After Biker's Death, Vows Strict Measures On Potholes | FPJ

Thane: After the recent death of a biker due to potholes in Kalyan, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has pledged to take precautions around the issue. The TMC chief Abhijit Bangar has ordered strict action against the contractors if accidents occur due to potholes in Thane city.

On Monday, TMC commissioner inspected the roads in the city and instructed officials to pay close attention to the roads in all the eight ward committees of the city. He said as soon as any potholes are seen on the roads they should be filled immediately.

Suspension of officials

The civic chief has issued a serious warning, stating that if any inappropriate incident occurs, the officials of that place will be held accountable, and suspension action will be taken.

"Thanekars should be provided with safe roads. Potholes on the roads should be filled immediately as soon as the rain clears. Officials should not wait for citizens' complaints; instead, they should proactively come forward and fill the potholes. Unfortunately, a few days back, a person died in an accident while avoiding a pothole on the road in Kalyan. Everyone should fulfill their responsibilities properly to prevent such incidents from happening in Thane in the future. Furthermore, if any untoward incident occurs due to gravel on the road in the future, appropriate action will be taken against the officer responsible in that department," said Bangar.

The news of potholes on the road in Wagle Estate area, which Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was circulating on social media, caught the attention of the TMC chief. According to sources from the TMC, the Wagle Estate road is one of the important roads in the TMC jurisdiction, but the work has been delayed due to continuous rains in the last few days. However, the TMC has now taken up the task of repairing the road to ensure citizens and motorists do not suffer from it.

Most potholes have appeared in the Ghodbunder area, but the TMC has expressed regret to the public works department that despite its responsibility lying with the PWD and the Metro, the TMC is being blamed and defamed.

