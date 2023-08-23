FPJ Impact: CR Pledges To Address Ill Infra At Railway Station Within 2 To 3 Days

CR Pledges To Address Ill Infra At Railway Station Within 2 To 3 Days | File pic

Mumbai: In the aftermath of yesterday’s exposé by the Free Press Journal (FPJ), Central Railway (CR) has pledged to address the deteriorating conditions at Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Nagar railway station within the next two to three days.

Responding to the report, the Divisional Railway Manager of CR’s Mumbai Division has outlined the station’s redevelopment plans that includes the addition of a new platform to improve passenger flow, the replacement of the existing foot-over-bridge (FOB) with a modern deck linked to a road-over-bridge (ROB), the extension of the current platform towards the Kurla end, the establishment of a circulating area on the eastern side complete with parking and a new booking office, as well as the installation of three escalators. The divisional railway manager confirmed on Twitter that work on these improvements would commence shortly.

Commuters chorus on lack of attention provided to Harbour Line infra

Numerous passengers echoed the sentiments raised by the FPJ and commuters pointed out the lack of attention provided to the Harbour Line’s infrastructure, in terms of both development and maintenance, prompting a discourse about equitable treatment across different lines. A passenger, Arindam Mahapatra, wrote on Twitter, “Apart from GTB Nagar, can you please overhaul the entire infra of the Harbour line also? Step-motherly treatment has been given to Harbour Line travellers.” Another Twitter user echoed this sentiment, underlining the need for equal infrastructure support across all railway lines. The criticism extended beyond GTB Nagar station, with users raising concerns about the periodic review of stations and questioning the accountability of station masters for the condition of their facilities. Specific stations in dire need of attention, like Cotton Green, an elevated station lacking essential amenities such as elevators or lifts, were also highlighted.

