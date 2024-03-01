FPJ Impact: BMC Demolishes Illegal Chimneys, Furnaces Yet Again In Kalbadevi & Zaveri Bazaar

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Illegal Chimneys, Furnaces Yet Again In Kalbadevi & Zaveri Bazaar | Representational Image / Healthline

The BMC has demolished 12 illegal chimneys and furnaces of gold and silver smelting units in Kalbadevi and Zaveri Bazaar. The action comes after the Free Press Journal highlighted how these emitters of toxic fumes resurfaced after being razed during a recent drive. These setups are major contributors to air pollution in their vicinity.

BMC cracks down on illegal chimneys

To curb the environmental hazard, the BMC had started cracking down on illegal chimneys in November last year. Accordingly, several smoke emitters were destroyed in the Kalbadevi and Zaveri Bazaar areas. However, the units resurfaced after the action slowed down. This newspaper had raised the issue in its February 26th edition. Consequently, the C ward official swung into action on Thursday.

During the swoop, the ward officials from the building and factory department demolished 12 chimneys in Patwa chawl and Telli gully. “We will continue the action on more such illegal chimneys and furnaces in these areas,” pledged Assistant BMC Commissioner (C ward) Uddhav Chandanshive.

Gold and silver smelting involves furnaces that release gases through chimneys. The release of untreated gases poses a threat to human health, worsening the air quality. Nirvan Garodiya from Bhuleshwar Residents’ Association claimed that there must be more than 2,500 chimneys in smelting and polishing units. “Even if the BMC carries out demolition, they just raze a part of the chimneys and never take action on the boundaries. So, the move is nothing but an eye-wash,” complained the locals.