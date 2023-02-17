FPJ felicitates 'Angels of Mumbai' for selfless service to society

On Thursday evening, The Free Press Journal felicitated 10 'Angels of Mumbai' who have been working selflessly to give back to society in fields ranging from education, hunger alleviation, sports, housing and social welfare programs, among others. There were also two special mentions.

The inspiring event was held at the Free Press House, Nariman Point, and was graced by chief guest Vishwas Nangre Patil (Additional Director General of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau), and guests of honour – actor Saiee Manjrekar, Abhijit Ghorpade (general manager, Marketing & PR, MIDC), PC Baror (divisional general manager, corporate communications, SBI) and Vivek Kamath (CEO, UBI-Social Foundation) – besides many corporate bigwigs and eminent personalities from different walks of life.

The programme commenced with a musical performance by children of 'The Sound Space' NGO.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Angels of Mumbai award winners

The winners were shortlisted from a list of 40 people who have been working as lone warriors or as an organisation to look after the needs of the marginalised.

Some had started work that they always wanted to do but took up during Covid when the marginalised sections were the worst hit. Speaking at the event, senior IPS officer Vishwas Nangre Patil said, “The Bhagwad Gita talks of 'kriya' and 'karma'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The first is about one's own work, educating children, looking after family and all things that can be qualified as self-centred. Karma is about selfless service. These angels have worked for love, help and service.

They have done selfless deeds and fought for a right and heavenly cause. He complimented FPJ for the constructive and positive change it has been working on since 95 years of its existence and for honouring those into philanthropic activities.

AOM inspires actress Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar said, “It is very inspiring to be present, to be a part of this and hear their stories.”

Bani Das – one of the first winners of the 'Angels of Mumbai' tag for her work towards educating children of sex workers and survivors of human trafficking said, “Society needed to look at children of sex workers as no different from other children. They have the same dreams as others. They should not be treated any differently.”

One of the jury members, Roshni Nuggehalli said, “Diversity of the candidates was among the key things to select the winners. These winners have tried to look at the larger system to understand the problem.

So if people are on the street, they have realised it is due to a lack of education. If they do not have education, they have figured out there is no education because there is no money.” Among the other jury members who participated in shortlisting the angels were Vivek Gilani, Deepa Varadarajan, Roshni Nuggehalli and Nitya Kaushik.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)