FPJ Fact Check: Is Mumbai's Pawan Dham quarantine centre restarting from April 3?

A particular WhatsApp forward has been doing the rounds saying that Pawan Dham quarantine centre will re-open on April 3 where all facilities like food, medicines and oxygen cylinders would be provided for just Rs 1,000.

"PAWAN DHAM will re start from Saturday, the quarantine center set up by Jain community at Borivali and Ghatkoper. Lunch, dinner, 2 times tea coffee, fruits, soup and all medicines in Rs. 1,000/-. Including oxygen cylinders and doctor visits," the message read.

To verify the claims, FPJ contacted Mr Neerav Shah whose number was mentioned in the viral message. He said that the news was fake and denied all the claims made in the message.