FPJ Exclusive|'Growing at a rate of 4.5% is criminal': Prithviraj Chavan on economic slowdown

After the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections lowered the growth rate at 4.8% for 2019, citing stress in the non-bank financial sector and weak rural income growth as the major factors for the downward revision, former Maharashtra CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan criticised the Modi-led government and its policies that has led to an economic slowdown.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal on Friday, Chavan criticised the Modi-led government for the current situation of the economy. He said that Modi does not want to take ideas from other leaders and ends up falling into a trap. "What's important is that the running of the economy by the Modi government. He does not want to take ideas from anyone. He believes in his own techniques and then falls into a trap. What does he want from all of this?" he said.

Explaining the scenario of the economy, he said that our economy is currently a poor one as compared to that of other nations like China, US and Singapore. He even said that Bangladesh's economy's GDP is running on a faster rate than that of India's.

"India's per capita income today is about $2000. Now, compare that with China, we are 1/5th of them . Per capita income translates the standard of living of the economy . So are you going to be satisfied with this standard of living? Ours is a poor economy right now," he added.