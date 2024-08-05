FPJ Exclusive: 7-Year-Old S Avirbhav, Singing Sensation & Winner Of Superstar Singer 3, Says He Wants To Be 'Like Arijit Singh'; VIDEO

S Avirbhav won Superstar Singer 3 |

He is the youngest singing sensation of India. And on Sunday night he had the audience clapping wildly when he shared the top slot of the Superstar Singer 3 singing contest held in Mumbai. Meet S Avirbhav (7) who won the final contest along with Atharva Bakshi (12). While little Avirbhav is from Kerala, Atharva is from Jharkhand. Each of them received a prize of Rs 10 lakhs each.

On Monday afternoon Avirbhav dropped in at the FPJ office along with his sister Aniirvinhya and parents by taking a short break from sightseeing Marine Drive, Coastal Road, Gateway of India, among other locations. What is remarkable about Avirbhav is that he cannot read Hindi and yet he sings Hindi film songs with consummate ease without referring to the lyrics.

In the contest, the participants are told that they have to sing a particular song a couple days before the actual recording. For example, he was asked to prepare for Shankar Mahadevan's iconic song "Breathless" on a Friday and the recording was two days later.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yet, Avirbhav, who stands all of 3' and 4" , learnt the song by heart and wowed the audience. He writes down the lyrics in English and rehearses the particular song. He quickly grasps the songs and sings them with all the nuances in place. He is studying in the second standard and he is a topper in his school too.

He likes Mohammed Rafi's songs, but his idol is Arijit Singh. "I want to be like Arijit Singh when I grow up," he says ambitiously. He signed off by singing the "mukhda" of the song from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, "Chaand chhupa badal mein..." composed by Ismail Darbar and it was a perfect as the original sing by Udit Narayan.