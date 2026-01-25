FPJ Exclusive: Senior Cops Under Scanner In Ahilyanagar Drug Diversion Probe; Over 10 Kg Narcotics Recovered

Accused police personnel Shyam Gujar | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 24: The Senior police officials in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district have come under scanner following the unearthing of a major drug supply network involving over 10 kg of narcotics valued at nearly Rs 21 crore, officials said. The case surfaced after Pune Rural Police busted a drug syndicate operating in the Shirur area near Pune, which investigators say has alleged links to the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Ahilyanagar Police.

During the probe, Pune Rural Police arrested Shamsundar Vishwanath Gujar, also known as Shyam Gujar, a serving police constable attached to the LCB unit of Ahilyanagar. During questioning, Gujar allegedly disclosed the names of several senior officials, claiming that he acted merely as a courier, while the primary beneficiaries of the drug supply were senior-ranking officials within the police establishment.

According to sources familiar with the probe, one of the officers named by Gujar during the interrogation is already a suspect in a separate case related to an alleged fake call centre operation being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Sandeep Singh Gill said, “We are investigating all angles relating to the diversion of seized narcotics. While certain names have surfaced during preliminary questioning, our focus remains on verifying facts and gathering evidence before reaching any conclusions. The investigation is ongoing.”

The case traces its origins to the arrest of five persons in Shirur by the Pune Local Crime Branch (LCB), including a 39-year-old serving police personnel, for allegedly stealing and selling over 10 kg of Alprazolam, initially suspected to be mephedrone, from a previously seized consignment. Police have recovered 10.7 kg of the tranquiliser, which investigators believe was siphoned off from a larger consignment seized by Ahilyanagar Police in May last year.

A Pune Rural police officer said that during the initial seizure in Shirur, the substance was believed to be mephedrone due to its white, crystalline appearance. “However, subsequent examination indicated that the material earlier seized by the Ahilyanagar police was crystalline alprazolam. Samples from both seizures have been sent for forensic analysis, and the final reports are awaited,” the officer added.

In May 2025, Maharashtra Police had seized 408 kg of Alprazolam worth approximately Rs 13.75 crore near Shrirampur after receiving a tip-off about a tempo transporting contraband from a godown in the city’s industrial area. Police intercepted the vehicle, which had travelled from Khandala to Dighi on the outskirts of the city. A search of the tempo revealed 21 gunny bags. In Seven gunny bags contained 69.7 kg of Alprazolam crystals, a psychotropic substance, while the remaining 14 gunny bags contained 338 kg of raw material used to manufacture the drug.

An officer associated with the investigation, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Gujar was posted in a clerical section responsible for custody and documentation of seized material, making it difficult for such diversion to occur without internal collusion. Investigators are examining both his upward and downward linkages in the alleged diversion, including suspected connections within the police establishment.

Sources said that during interrogation, Gujar outlined the alleged modus operandi and claimed that the diversion of seized narcotics was carried out on the instructions of senior-ranking district police officers. He allegedly told investigators that small quantities were systematically siphoned off from the seized consignments and supplied to the grey market under their direction. Gujar further claimed that other officials were aware of, and involved in, the process, with a deliberate decision taken to keep established drug traffickers out of the distribution chain, fearing that their arrest could expose higher-level involvement. Instead, the drugs were allegedly routed through small-time dealers with no prior criminal record. Sources added that several other officers are also under the scanner for their suspected role in the diversion and distribution of the seized drugs.

Senior officials from Ahilyanagar Police, however, emphasised that these allegations are part of the investigation and remain unproven at this stage.

The matter came to light on January 18 when Pune LCB received a tip-off that a man would arrive at Baburao Nagar in Shirur to sell MD drugs. Acting on the information, the team laid a trap and intercepted a motorcycle, detaining the suspect identified as Shadab Riyaz Sheikh (41), a resident of Shirur tahsil, and an automobile garage owner. During the search, officers recovered a plastic bag containing 1.52 kg of Mephedrone, valued at approximately Rs 2.10 crore at the estimated international market rate of Rs 20,000 per gram.

During interrogation, Sheikh allegedly disclosed that the drugs were procured from Gnyandev alias Mauli Balu Shinde of Parner taluka, Ahilyanagar district. Based on this disclosure, police arrested Shinde. and both were booked under Sections 8(c) and 21(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation led police to a house in Parner taluka, where an additional 10 kg of Alprazolam was seized and two more suspects were detained. Investigators said Gujar’s name surfaced during questioning of all four accused, who allegedly claimed to have sourced the drugs from him. Gujar was thereafter arrested.

Also Watch:

Read Also ED Conducts Searches At 16 Locations Across Maharashtra And Madhya Pradesh In Illegal Sand Mining...

Pune Rural Police stated that the investigation is ongoing and that all leads, including the alleged involvement of senior officials, are being thoroughly examined. Officials added that departmental and legal action will be initiated strictly on the basis of evidence collected during the probe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/